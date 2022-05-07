Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Super 7 ReAction Transformers Fallen Leader Optimus Prime & Fallen Evolution Megatron


Thank to Instagram user*plaityme*we can report the US sighting of new*Super 7 ReAction Transformers Fallen Leader Optimus Prime &#038; Fallen Evolution Megatron. These figures are variants of* Super 7 ReAction Optimus Prime and Megatron.* Fallen Leader Optimus Prime comes with an open chest showing the Matrix to recreate his death scene in the G1 Transformers movie and Fallen Evolution Megatron is a clear purple “Reformatting” redeco of the regular ReAction Megatron toy. Both figure were found at Target today and they are likely to be exclusives to these stores as it has been with other ReAction Optimus and Megatron &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Super 7 ReAction Transformers Fallen Leader Optimus Prime & Fallen Evolution Megatron Found At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



