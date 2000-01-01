|
My wanted list and I am located in Vancouver
Here is my wanted list. I don't mind MISB or LOOSE figures, as long as there is no damage or serious scratch. I prefer the figures to be complete with accessories, but a missing missile is also fine for me. Please PM me if you have them for sale. I am willing to pay for shipping. Thanks!
Armada Jetfire
Armada Overload
Armada Optimus Prime
Cybertron Starscream
Cybertron Vector Prime
Any Cybertron scout/deluxe class figures
Energon Wing Saber
Energon Ultra Magnus
Energon Landmine
Robots in Disguise Railspike
Robots in Disguise Midnight Express
Robots in Disguise Rapid Run
War for Cybertron Cybertronian Optimus Prime