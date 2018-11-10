|
Toyworld Life Size Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime?s Sword
Via Toyworld Weibo
*we have our first look at their upcoming*Life Size Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime’s sword. What do we have here? Well, movie fans would be pleased to have the opportunity to get a proper human-sized sword as detailed and movie-accurate as the one Optimus Prime used in Age Of Extinction and The Last Knight films. According to the information shared the sword has a length of 1.5 meters and a weight of about 10 pounds. It is made of statue-grade material, internal steel reinforcement, and statue-level painting. It seems it will be a limited run » Continue Reading.
The post Toyworld Life Size Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime’s Sword
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.