Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page TR legend BB available @ toysrus.ca
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:28 PM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,120
TR legend BB available @ toysrus.ca
Actually found this using google search like another boardmember did with Gnaw:

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=99312596

Happy Hunting
__________________
Currently hunting:

Titans Return Deluxe Sergeant Kup
RID Combiner Force Warrior Soundwave
Xtreme987 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:54 PM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,486
Re: TR legend BB available @ toysrus.ca
Legends Kickback is also available for $9.67 from the site, just type in Kickback in the search mode and click on the picture when it comes up.
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COMBINER WARS OPTIMUS PRIME / MAXIMUS BATTLE CORE SET OF 5
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G2 Generation 2 Megatron MIB Boxed Mint
Transformers
Megatron Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Leader Class G1 action figure
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Galaxy Force Galvatron Unicron Menasor Sound Blaster Lot
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Optimus Ironhide Ratchet Jazz Bumblebee Best
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Blackout Barricade Starscream Brawl Scorponok
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.