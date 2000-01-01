Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:28 PM
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,120
TR legend BB available @ toysrus.ca
Actually found this using google search like another boardmember did with Gnaw:
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=99312596
Happy Hunting
Currently hunting:
Titans Return Deluxe Sergeant Kup
RID Combiner Force Warrior Soundwave
Xtreme987
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,486
Re: TR legend BB available @ toysrus.ca
Legends Kickback is also available for $9.67 from the site, just type in Kickback in the search mode and click on the picture when it comes up.
Tonestar
Tonestar
