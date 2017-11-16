Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Robots in Disguise 1-Step Soundwave Spotted at US Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:53 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,205
Transformers Robots in Disguise 1-Step Soundwave Spotted at US Retail


TFW2005 board member Dilbertron has found a One-Step Soundwave from the Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force toy line in Indiana. The Decepticon figure was spotted at a Target in Indianapolis this past weekend, so now is the time to start keeping an eye out if you are in the United States. For those interested in adding this one to their collection, good luck and happy hunting!

The post Transformers Robots in Disguise 1-Step Soundwave Spotted at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1984 Transformers Decepticon Starscream
Transformers
Transformers Prime AM-34 Jet Vehicon General
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Year Of The Snake Omega supreme + Maketoys Armageddon Kit
Transformers
Takara Transformers G1 Reissue Collectors Edition Sunstorm
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:47 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.