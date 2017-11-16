Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,205

Transformers Robots in Disguise 1-Step Soundwave Spotted at US Retail



TFW2005 board member Dilbertron has found a One-Step Soundwave from the Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force toy line in Indiana. The Decepticon figure was spotted at a Target in Indianapolis this past weekend, so now is the time to start keeping an eye out if you are in the United States. For those interested in adding this one to their collection, good luck and happy hunting!



