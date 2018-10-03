Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,177

Rescue Bots Flip Racers Pull Back Heatwave And Quickshadow Spotted At US Retail



Some new* Rescue Bots toys are on shelves. The new*Rescue Bots Flip Racers Pull Back Heatwave And Quickshadow Spotted At US Retail. 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley*found these Rescue Bots Flip Racers toys which you can pull them back, then they race forward and crash into the accessories included. They were found at*Meijer in Fort Wayne, Indiana for*$12.99 each one. Nice and fun addition to the Rescue Bots line. You can click on the bar to see the images and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



