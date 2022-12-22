Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
New 2023 Transformers Listings Found ? Titans, Commanders, Leaders, More!


It’s almost Christmas and both TFW’s Jtprime17 and GotBot on Youtube have delivered us a large new batch of 2023 Transformers listings! Included here are items from across various lines. From Jtprime17: Legacy: Tra Gen Legacy EV Commander 2 (Armada Optimus Prime) Product Number: F6160 EAN: 5010996126603 Tra Gen Legacy EV Titan 2 (Nemesis) Product Number: F6161 EAN: 5010996123077 ROTB Mainline: Tra TF7 Deluxe Butch (Cheetor) Tra TF7 Core Voyager Assortment Product Number: F5476 Tra TF7 Voyager Optimus Prime Tra TF7 Voyager Rhinox Tra TF7 Voyager Optimus Primal Buzzworthy: Tra BB TF7 Jungle Escape Pack Studio Series: Tra Gen &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New 2023 Transformers Listings Found – Titans, Commanders, Leaders, More! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



