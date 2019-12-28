|
Shockwave Lab SL-64 Upgrade Kit For Power Of The Primes Orion Pax
Third Party company Shockwave Lab have uploaded, via their Weibo account,
*images of their next product: SL-64 Upgrade Kit For Power Of The Primes Orion Pax. These are leg fillers for the inner Orion Pax robot which is part of the Power Of The Primes Leader Class Evolution Optimus Prime. As usual with Shockwave Lab’s kits, the pieces are easy to install and improve the look of the figure.*They have also teased more fillers parts for other figures like Titans Return Hot Rod, Siege Hound and Siege Springer. We still have no information on price or release » Continue Reading.
