Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy MP-39 Masterpiece Sunstreaker Box Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:41 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,329
Takara Tomy MP-39 Masterpiece Sunstreaker Box Images


Via TaoTaoToys On Weibo*we have our first images of Takara Tomy MP-39 Masterpiece Sunstreaker Box. The yellow Autobot comes in a black box similar to previous MP Autobot cars, with a* picture of the*Lamborghini Countach LP500S car mode*and the impressive robot mode in the front of the box, while the back features the accessories, gimmicks and a small shot next to MP Sideswipe. One interesting thing to notice is that the robot mode in the front of the box is posing in a way that resembles the classic G1 Box Art. We are sure fans will appreciate this nod &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy MP-39 Masterpiece Sunstreaker Box Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW Transformers MASTERMIND CREATIONS MMC R-17 CARNIFEX IDW OVERLORD G1
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MV5 THE LAST KNIGHT DELUXE CLASS AUTOBOT HASBRO HOT ROD FIGURE MISB
Transformers
Transformers MV5 Hasbro Last Knight Premier Ed Deluxe W3 Cogman In stock MISB
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator Constructicons 6 Pack MISB
Transformers
1984 Transformer // G1 Decepticon Jet Starscream // 98% Complete EX/NM Condition
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Loose Complete Figure Megatron Gun 1980s Hasbro Stand
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Air Guardian JETFIRE Vintage Gen1 1984 with box hasbro band
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:48 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.