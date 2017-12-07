Via TaoTaoToys On Weibo
*we have our first images of Takara Tomy MP-39 Masterpiece Sunstreaker Box. The yellow Autobot comes in a black box similar to previous MP Autobot cars, with a* picture of the*Lamborghini Countach LP500S car mode*and the impressive robot mode in the front of the box, while the back features the accessories, gimmicks and a small shot next to MP Sideswipe. One interesting thing to notice is that the robot mode in the front of the box is posing in a way that resembles the classic G1 Box Art. We are sure fans will appreciate this nod » Continue Reading.
