Today, 03:01 PM #1 xueyue2 Canadian Slag Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 3,091 an amazing cleaning tool all collecters should have





Bought yesterday, just got it today, in 5 minutes, 20 figures (including huge combiners and ROTF leader Optimus prime which has being collecting dust for more than 10 years) on my desk all cleaned up, I'm very impressed and feel the urge to recommend this useful tools to follow collectors.







I don't know about you guys, dust on figures is a big headache for me. I tried blow the dust myself or use paint brush, or canned air duster to clean my toys, none of them work really well, until I found out wireless air duster.Bought yesterday, just got it today, in 5 minutes, 20 figures (including huge combiners and ROTF leader Optimus prime which has being collecting dust for more than 10 years) on my desk all cleaned up, I'm very impressed and feel the urge to recommend this useful tools to follow collectors. Attached Thumbnails



sell/trade/wanted thread

feedback



__________________ Last edited by xueyue2; Today at 03:04 PM . Today, 03:09 PM #2 JonoPrime Robot Master Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Ontario Posts: 711 Re: an amazing cleaning tool all collecters should have



Always good to read a review from someone who's directly used the product as well Thanks for the heads up on this little device!Always good to read a review from someone who's directly used the product as well

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

