Today, 03:01 PM
xueyue2
an amazing cleaning tool all collecters should have
I don't know about you guys, dust on figures is a big headache for me. I tried blow the dust myself or use paint brush, or canned air duster to clean my toys, none of them work really well, until I found out wireless air duster.


Bought yesterday, just got it today, in 5 minutes, 20 figures (including huge combiners and ROTF leader Optimus prime which has being collecting dust for more than 10 years) on my desk all cleaned up, I'm very impressed and feel the urge to recommend this useful tools to follow collectors.



Today, 03:09 PM
JonoPrime
Re: an amazing cleaning tool all collecters should have
Thanks for the heads up on this little device!

Always good to read a review from someone who's directly used the product as well
