Expectations for TFcon 2023? Hey,

What are everyone's thoughts on heading to TFcon 2023 this year?



The Buy/ Sale forum seems to be a bit light with people posting things ahead of time?



Normally I'd have like 10+ deals worked out about now, but I think I'm only at 2.



Has me concerned that maybe not a lot of people are planning to attend?

