Transformers Botbots Series 4 Goldrush Games 5-Packs Out In Singapore ? Images and Pa


The Botbots challenge continues! Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*freaky777*we can report that the new*Transformers Botbots Series 4 Goldrush Games 5-Packs had been found in Singapore. This is our first world sighting of these 5-packs of the latest Botbots series which include hard-to-find golden Botbots. They were found at Takashiyama in Singapore and*freaky777*was able to buy the eight available packs. He was kind to share images of all the Botbots as well as the pack breakdown with the mystery figure of each pack (in bold). Read on for the full list: Science alliance 5-pack 1: Dr Flaskenstein, Grandma Crinkles, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Botbots Series 4 Goldrush Games 5-Packs Out In Singapore – Images and Pack Breakdown appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Re: Transformers Botbots Series 4 Goldrush Games 5-Packs Out In Singapore ? Images an
The science set line looks good. Apparently there is supposed to be an asian food in series 4 too
