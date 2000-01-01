Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Wanted Items
Looking to buy or Trade for PE Warden + Upgrade kit
Today, 06:09 PM
Optimus Puto
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 107
Looking to buy or Trade for PE Warden + Upgrade kit
Just like the Ad says
Willing to meet up
Im in brantford ontario
Optimus Puto
