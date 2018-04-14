|
Extreme Sets Control Center Deluxe Diorama Photo Review
Extreme Sets have been pushing out awesome modular dioramas for the last couple years, and last year they really kicked things up.* For Transformers, they dropped the Control Center
and Headquarters
sets which are orange and purple themed bases, perfect for setting up your Autobots and Decepticons respectively.* Now they are back with a remix of the Control Center, this time scaled for Masterpiece figures. It comes with 6 walls, 2 of which have doors now, 3 floors, and several pieces that connect to the walls to add 3d pop outs for monitors and panels.* The wall panels » Continue Reading.
