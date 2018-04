Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,088

Extreme Sets Control Center Deluxe Diorama Photo Review



Extreme Sets have been pushing out awesome modular dioramas for the last couple years, and last year they really kicked things up.* For Transformers, they dropped the



Extreme Sets have been pushing out awesome modular dioramas for the last couple years, and last year they really kicked things up. For Transformers, they dropped the Control Center and Headquarters sets which are orange and purple themed bases, perfect for setting up your Autobots and Decepticons respectively. Now they are back with a remix of the Control Center, this time scaled for Masterpiece figures. It comes with 6 walls, 2 of which have doors now, 3 floors, and several pieces that connect to the walls to add 3d pop outs for monitors and panels.





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.