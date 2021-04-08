Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:34 PM
LegendaryArticuno
Location: Toronto
My Order from China has been in limbo since April 8th
Does anyone have a recent experience with orders shipping from China? Wondering how long it takes.

I ordered on Ebay and was provided an Estimated delivery date Thu, Apr 22 - Thu, Jun 17, but I haven't received any new updates since April 8th. The last update from tracking was:

Apr 8, 2021
Flight Departure

Apr 8, 2021
航空公司启运 (translates to "Airline departure")

Apr 8, 2021
Flight Arrival

Apr 8, 2021
飞机进港 (translates to "Aircraft arrives in port")

Still alot of time before June, but should I be getting worried?
