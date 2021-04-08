My Order from China has been in limbo since April 8th

Does anyone have a recent experience with orders shipping from China? Wondering how long it takes.



I ordered on Ebay and was provided an Estimated delivery date Thu, Apr 22 - Thu, Jun 17, but I haven't received any new updates since April 8th. The last update from tracking was:



Apr 8, 2021

Flight Departure



Apr 8, 2021

航空公司启运 (translates to "Airline departure")



Apr 8, 2021

Flight Arrival



Apr 8, 2021

飞机进港 (translates to "Aircraft arrives in port")



Still alot of time before June, but should I be getting worried?