Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 New Stock Images ? The Ark, Rodimus Prime, Galvatron And


Via Amazon Australia we have a bunch of additional stock images of the highly anticipated*Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 figures including*The Ark, Rodimus Prime, Galvatron and more. Some of the stock images have already been seen, but we also have some new renders, close-ups, packaging, and some extra shots of the following figures: Autobot Ark*(packaging and extra shots) Rodimus Prime Galvatron Rhinox Scorponok Tracks Wingfinger Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 New Stock Images – The Ark, Rodimus Prime, Galvatron And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



