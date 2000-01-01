Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Optimus Minor Review...I-it ain't good,lol
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:44 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,517
Optimus Minor Review...I-it ain't good,lol
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals 2 Optimus Minor - gotta say, this is nothing short of a real turd in a line that was SO ahead of its time.
https://youtu.be/-Na80aXpjVY
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Slag Dinobots Rare
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron Ratbat & Rumble Micromaster WFC-S46 New!
Transformers
G1 Misfire Targetmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed
Transformers
G1 Skullcruncher Headmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
Transformers
G1 Weirdwolf Headmasters Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
Transformers
G1 Mindwipe Headmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
Transformers
G1 Rodimus Prime Transformers Vintage Boxed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.