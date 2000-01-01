Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:50 PM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 130
Transformers toy idea
I don't know if they've ever done this or not, but have they ever considered doing Transformers key racers where the cars that some them turn into can be played with the same way key racers can?
Today, 04:13 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 72
Re: Transformers toy idea
No but there was pull back motor transformers.
Generation 1
Generation 2
Animated
Revenge of the Fallen
Energizer


I imagine the mechanism takes up too much space to make the toy anything more then a simple 1-3 step transformation which isn't really popular
