Entertainment One Signs A Deal With Producer Jeremy Latcham, Michael Lombardo Joins T



Hasbro is letting us know that its entertainment arm eOne has signed a deal with former Marvel Executive & Producer*Jeremy Latcham to produce movies based on Hasbro properties and original content. Mr.*Latcham previously worked on The Avengers series, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Guardians of the Galaxy, and many other MCU projects and is known for taking creative decisions staying true to the source materials. “Jeremy is a massively talented producer with a track record of creating true-to-brand films with size and scope that resonate with audiences and excel on a global scale,” said Nick Meyer, eOne’s President of Film. “In our exciting



