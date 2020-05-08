Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Entertainment One Signs A Deal With Producer Jeremy Latcham, Michael Lombardo Joins T


Hasbro is letting us know that its entertainment arm eOne has signed a deal with former Marvel Executive &#38; Producer*Jeremy Latcham to produce movies based on Hasbro properties and original content. Mr.*Latcham previously worked on The Avengers series, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Guardians of the Galaxy, and many other MCU projects and is known for taking creative decisions staying true to the source materials. Jeremy is a massively talented producer with a track record of creating true-to-brand films with size and scope that resonate with audiences and excel on a global scale, said Nick Meyer, eOnes President of Film. In our exciting &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Entertainment One Signs A Deal With Producer Jeremy Latcham, Michael Lombardo Joins The Team appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



