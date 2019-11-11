|
RUMOR: Masterpiece Movie Starscream And Ratchet, Earthrise Sky Linx, Quintesson, And
We have a bit of interesting rumor to share with you. Weibo users*JakeToys
*and*MEGA-Decepticon
*have reported that the official*Hasbro China’s Taobao store had put up new pre-orders listings for new Masterpiece movie and Earthrise figures for 2020. The listings were taken down after some minutes, but both Weibo users claim the got the respective screencaps as proof. Read on for the list of characters, some of them were expected and others are nice surprises: Masterpiece Movie Starscream (Transformers 2007) Masterpiece Movie Ratchet (Transformers 2007) Earthrise Titan Scorponok Earthrise COMMANDER CLASS SKY LINX » Continue Reading.
The post RUMOR: Masterpiece Movie Starscream And Ratchet, Earthrise Sky Linx, Quintesson, And Quintessa In The Works For 2020
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.