One More Transformers The Lask Knight Figure Revealed

Thanks to weibo user ???????????? *and 2005 Boards member Unicron the Chaos Bringer*who shared it on our boards, we get a picture of another new The Last Knight toy. This time is Skullicon, a figure who is a repaint with a new head of the previously seen Deluxe Steelbane. Be sure to check the picture and share your thoughts in the 2005 boards after the jump.