Transformers Earth Wars ? Death From Below Event



The Space Ape team have provided us with news for another characters event coming up in the Transformers mobile game Earth Wars! This weekend features two new components for two familiar combiners, Nosecone for the Autobots and Drillhorn for the Decepticons, indicating the eventual arrivals of Computron and Liokaiser once the teams are complete! Check out the details on the event and get a look at the new additions and their abilities after the jump. Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong! Participate in this weekends event to*win a 2, 3*or*4-Star*Nosecone*or*Drillhorn! Death from Below Gather your Alliance members for a chance to win:



The post







The Space Ape team have provided us with news for another characters event coming up in the Transformers mobile game Earth Wars! This weekend features two new components for two familiar combiners, Nosecone for the Autobots and Drillhorn for the Decepticons, indicating the eventual arrivals of Computron and Liokaiser once the teams are complete! Check out the details on the event and get a look at the new additions and their abilities after the jump. Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong! Participate in this weekends event to*win a 2, 3*or*4-Star*Nosecone*or*Drillhorn! Death from Below Gather your Alliance members for a chance to win:





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.