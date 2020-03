UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 51

Messed Up Moments in Transformers





I finished watching episode 5 where decepticons kill off a little girls puppy. At the end of the episode the human girl protagonist tells the lil girl to not worry about her puppy that died moments ago cause they will buy her a new one. Problem solved!





What are some Transformer episodes/moments that you remember as just being messed up.





