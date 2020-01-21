|
Shockwave Lab SL-71 Arm Blade For Studio Series SS-56 Shockwave
Third Party company*Shockwave Lab*have uploaded, via their*Weibo account
, images of their new upgrade kit:*SL-71 Arm Blade For Studio Series SS-56 Shockwave. This is another easy to install accessory to improve the new Leader Class Studio Series DOTM Shockwave. You just need to*connect the new blade in Shockwaves left arm. The blade is nicely sculpted with Cybertronian writing and it seems to be retractable. You can also install it together with previous*Shockwave Lab SL-70 LED Blaster Kit
. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but it should not take long since Shockwave Lab upgrade kits » Continue Reading.
The post Shockwave Lab SL-71 Arm Blade For Studio Series SS-56 Shockwave
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.