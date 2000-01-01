Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,592
Armada Jetfire Review
Of the trio of Optimus, Overload and Jetfire, Armada* Jetfire is, by far, the best when we compare the individual bots. He looks great, has respectable articualtion and a clever transformation...he might even make a fashionable pair of pants!

https://youtu.be/egLyhtZ_g4Y
