HasLab War for Cybertron Unicron: Production Update #2 ? Test Shot & Packaging

Attention to all lucky fans who were able to support Haslab Unicron crowdfunding. Hasbro Pulse have revealed a new update of the highly expected HasLab War for Cybertron Unicron. We are sure your optics will be pleased with the reveal of our first test shot and packaging of the Chaos-Bringer.