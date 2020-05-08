|
HasLab War for Cybertron Unicron: Production Update #2 ? Test Shot & Packaging
Attention to all lucky fans who were able to support Haslab Unicron crowdfunding. Hasbro Pulse
*have revealed a new update of the highly expected*HasLab War for Cybertron Unicron.*We are sure your optics will be pleased with the reveal of our first test shot and packaging of the Chaos-Bringer. Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images on this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
