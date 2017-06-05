Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Hasbro Heroes Sourcebook #1 full preview


CBR*has posted the five-page preview for June 7’s Hasbro Heroes Sourcebook #1, the first installment in a collection of profiles for characters from all across IDW Publishing’s Hasbro universe–including, naturally, various Transformers. In addition to profiles covering characters from A to D, the*issue also includes a bonus story starring Rock ‘n Roll of G.I. Joe and Julio Lopez of M.A.S.K., which you can read after the break. Fair bit of warning, however: some of the profiles in the issue contain spoilers for upcoming issues of Revolutionaries, so keep that in mind if you plan to pick it up this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Heroes Sourcebook #1 full preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
