Old Today, 01:04 PM   #1
Buzzzzzz48
Machine War
Buzzzzzz48's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: British Columbia
Posts: 219
NEED GONE IMMEDIATELY! WILL DISCOUNT!
I'm moving in a few days and need these gone asap! All offers are good offers! Buy more and I'll discount you big!

ROTF Jetfire $50
ROTF Leader Optimus Prime $50
Mech Ideas Apex and Geminus $70
Fansproject Code $30
Fansproject StormBomb $25
Fansproject Backfiery $25
Titans Return Galvatron $10

Beast Wars Optimus Primal (ultra class original ape) $40



LEGO MARVEL
Wolverines Chopper Showdown $75

LEGO DC
Catwoman Cycle Chase $10
Batcave $75
Batwing Battle $40
Twoface Chase $50
Mr Freeze Aquaman on Ice $15
Penguin Face Off $8
Manbat Attack $15
Riddler Chase $30
Joker Steamroller $40
Green Lantern vs Sinestro $20
Gorilla Grodd $40
Darkseid Invasion $60


LEGO STAR WARS:
Rogue one Hover Tank $30
Takodana $50
Tie Fighter $70
Resistance Xwing $75
Rogue one ATST $40
Kylo Rens shuttle $110
Poes Xwing $75
Tyderium $80
Krennics Shuttle $80
Battle of Endor $100
Jabba's Sail Barge (OLD VERSION) $100
SLave 1 $75
Jabba's Palace with Rancor Pit $225
Mos Eisley Cantina $90


TAKE ALL LEGO STAR WARS for $1000 shipped!

Will throw in tons of LEGO STAR WARS MINIFIGURES with purchases of sets! Have over 50 loose clones, jedi, droids etc. (Cad bane, Aayla Secura, Captain Rex etc.)
"Freedom is the right of ME!"

My sales Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=48139
My Feedback: http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkio...uzzzzzz48.html
