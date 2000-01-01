|
NEED GONE IMMEDIATELY! WILL DISCOUNT!
I'm moving in a few days and need these gone asap! All offers are good offers! Buy more and I'll discount you big!
ROTF Jetfire $50
ROTF Leader Optimus Prime $50
Mech Ideas Apex and Geminus $70
Fansproject Code $30
Fansproject StormBomb $25
Fansproject Backfiery $25
Titans Return Galvatron $10
Beast Wars Optimus Primal (ultra class original ape) $40
LEGO MARVEL
Wolverines Chopper Showdown $75
LEGO DC
Catwoman Cycle Chase $10
Batcave $75
Batwing Battle $40
Twoface Chase $50
Mr Freeze Aquaman on Ice $15
Penguin Face Off $8
Manbat Attack $15
Riddler Chase $30
Joker Steamroller $40
Green Lantern vs Sinestro $20
Gorilla Grodd $40
Darkseid Invasion $60
LEGO STAR WARS:
Rogue one Hover Tank $30
Takodana $50
Tie Fighter $70
Resistance Xwing $75
Rogue one ATST $40
Kylo Rens shuttle $110
Poes Xwing $75
Tyderium $80
Krennics Shuttle $80
Battle of Endor $100
Jabba's Sail Barge (OLD VERSION) $100
SLave 1 $75
Jabba's Palace with Rancor Pit $225
Mos Eisley Cantina $90
TAKE ALL LEGO STAR WARS for $1000 shipped!
Will throw in tons of LEGO STAR WARS MINIFIGURES with purchases of sets! Have over 50 loose clones, jedi, droids etc. (Cad bane, Aayla Secura, Captain Rex etc.)