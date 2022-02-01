imfallenangel Alternator Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ottawa Posts: 936

Re: How much would you pay for your grail/chase figure? Impossible to really say an amount as it depends on the figure completely and how important that "grail" is.



I consider that I've spent quite a lot for some items that were at their "release" prices, and in hand, didn't feel like they were worth the price, but regardless of price, they are great to have.



So for some that were not common items, 3rd parties and such that have been out of production for a while, I've gone with anywhere from double the original price, to some rare occasions that was at maybe 3 or even 4 times that (as the release price was low and I missed out at the time and was catching up on a few.



