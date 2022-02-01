Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
Grimlocked
How much would you pay for your grail/chase figure?
Hello everyone,

As always, fun collector questions!

How much would you pay for your grail/chase figure? What are your categorized price ranges and where do you draw the line?

Happy Discussing!
#2
evenstaves
Re: How much would you pay for your grail/chase figure?
Oh geez idk - a grand maybe?

I've been able to mentally justify up to four hundy on certain purchases
Actually probably closer to five; there are things I've been after that I passed on for five
#3
imfallenangel
Re: How much would you pay for your grail/chase figure?
Impossible to really say an amount as it depends on the figure completely and how important that "grail" is.

I consider that I've spent quite a lot for some items that were at their "release" prices, and in hand, didn't feel like they were worth the price, but regardless of price, they are great to have.

So for some that were not common items, 3rd parties and such that have been out of production for a while, I've gone with anywhere from double the original price, to some rare occasions that was at maybe 3 or even 4 times that (as the release price was low and I missed out at the time and was catching up on a few.

I tend to draw the line at "common sense" if that's a thing.
#4
WereDragon EX
Re: How much would you pay for your grail/chase figure?
Are we talking about this in dollars or organs?
