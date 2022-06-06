Coming to us once again thanks to Hasbro Designer Mark “Marklonus” Maher on his Instagram account
, we have an interesting set of official images of*Transformers Legacy Dragstrip official concept art, sketches and design development. Read on for Mark’s comments about the creative process behind the new Dragstrip toy which include alternative ideas for Menasor’s arm mode: Between the hardwork of*@artguy101
*and Takio Ejima, Dragstrip ended up being a real beauty! Dan Khana absolutely crushed » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Legacy Dragstrip Official Concept Art, Sketches And Design Development
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...