Also rolling in from Thailand Comic Con, Transformers The Last Knight Herocross figures!* Seen on display were Hound, Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Megatron and Sqweeks!* These are availble in 2 sizes.* Also seen were Generation 1 Heads which included Arcee, Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Soundwave, Devastator and Starscream.* No details on exact sizing, pricing, or release dates, but we’ll update once we have it.* Read on to check the pics courtesy of Non Ph
