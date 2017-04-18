Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,400
Thailand Comic Con ? Herocross Transformers The Last Knight Figures


Also rolling in from Thailand Comic Con, Transformers The Last Knight Herocross figures!* Seen on display were Hound, Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Megatron and Sqweeks!* These are availble in 2 sizes.* Also seen were Generation 1 Heads which included Arcee, Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Soundwave, Devastator and Starscream.* No details on exact sizing, pricing, or release dates, but we’ll update once we have it.* Read on to check the pics courtesy of Non Ph again!

The post Thailand Comic Con – Herocross Transformers The Last Knight Figures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
