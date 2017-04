Thailand Comic Con ? XM Studios Optimus Prime Statue

Thailand Comic Con is in full swing this weekend and XM Studios is there with new Transformers product.* They've brought along their modern interpretation of G1 Optimus Prime in statue form, and it's huge!* Previously we had only seen this in digital render form.* No word yet on exact size, features or price.* Read on to check out the pics courtesy of Non Ph!