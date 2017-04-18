Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,400
Soap Studio Soldier Story Dark Of The Moon Optimus Prime Statue Prototype


Direct from the recent Thailand Comic Con 2017 we get a nice surprise. The first prototype of Soap Studio Soldier Story Dark Of The Moon Optimus Prime Statue was presented. While we still don’t have exact info of the size, release date or price, the prototype looks massive and with an impressive amount of details. As a very interesting feature, the statue has got a transforming shield as we saw it on Dark Of The Moon film. Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member Cheem The Rup for gathering a lot of pictures and videos for this release. You can click &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Soap Studio Soldier Story Dark Of The Moon Optimus Prime Statue Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
