|
Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom: Christiansen Cheetor Concept Art
Cheetor joins the growing list
of Kingdom characters to receive the Ken Christiansen concept art treatment. What do you think of this bot mode and alt mode in comparison to the final products? Sound off on the 2005 boards!      
