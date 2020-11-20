Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom: Christiansen Cheetor Concept Art
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,280
Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom: Christiansen Cheetor Concept Art


Cheetor joins the growing list of Kingdom characters to receive the Ken Christiansen concept art treatment. What do you think of this bot mode and alt mode in comparison to the final products? Sound off on the 2005 boards! &#160; &#160; &#160;

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom: Christiansen Cheetor Concept Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Robots in Disguise Ultra Magnus Incomplete (missing white missiles)
Transformers
Cyclonus - Transformers Kingdom War for Cybertron - Collector Toy - Brand New
Transformers
2 Transformers Earthrise ALLICONS 4 Sale !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Voyager Figure Optimus Primal
Transformers
1985 Super GoBots Spay-C NASA Space Shuttle from Bandai Tonka Transformer
Transformers
Transformers G1 mini figurine set of 6 hard to find
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series "Revenge of the Fallen" DEVASTATOR #69
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:07 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.