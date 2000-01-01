3rd party and Official Masterpiece Transformers for sale!!!
Hey guys I am trying to unload the following figures to scale down my masterpiece collection. I am in the Brampton area but can meet up around the GTA as well. Prices are without shipping which I can get quotes for if you send me a postal code/ zip code. I am new here so no feedback as of yet but I am an avid Star Wars collector and go by the alias Darth Sinister on Snowtroopers.ca so you can check my feedback here: http://www.snowtroopers.ca/index.php?topic=8685.0
Pics available on request. Thanks for looking.
Please note these are all official items NO KO's here!
For Sale:
3rd Party
Generation Toy - Guardian (Defensor) 4 figures (Katana, Motor, Sarge & Bulance) complete with boxes - $300.00
Zeta - Kronos (Superion) 5 figures (Catapult, Downthrust, Airstrike, Flyfire & Silver Arrow) complete with boxes - $550.00 - pending
Unique Toys - Ragnaros (Bruticus) 5 figures (Rage Winterchill, Archimonde, Kalecgo, Broodlord & Gahx'ranka) loose complete - $550.00
KFC - Transistor (Blaster & Rewind) loose complete - $125.00 - pending
Fans Toys - Terminus Giganticus (Omega Supreme) - full set complete with box - $550.00 - pending
Fans Toys - Dunerider (Beachcomber) - complete with box - $135
Fans Toys - Thomas (Astrotrain) - complete with box - $350
DX9 - Richtofen (Powerglide) - loose complete - $50
X-Transbots - Klaatu (Cosmos) - loose complete - $75
X-Transbots - Savant (Skids) - loose complete - $75
X-Transbots - Berserkars (Stunticons) 5 figures (Gravestone, Crackup, Flipout, Deathwish & Overheat) trailer is not included as I don't have it yet but it will be up for sale as soon as it arrives, - all loose complete - $400.00 - pending
Bad Cube - War Dog (Warpath) - loose complete - $75
MMC - Artifex (Hoist) - loose complete - small piece broken on lower leg - $50 - pending
Masterpiece
Takara - Inferno - complete with box - $175
Takara - Grapple - complete with box - $175
Takara - Red Alert (+ ver) - complete with box - $135
Takara - Smokescreen - complete with box - $135
Takara - Tracks - complete with box - $75
Takara - Thrust, Dirge & Ramjet - complete with boxes - $300 for all 3 or $150 ea. - pending (all 3)
G1 vintage & Reissues
Ironhide - Takara Reissue $40 - MISB
Bumblebee - Keychain (chain removed) $5
Brawn - Keychain (chain removed) $5
Cliffjumper - Keychain (chain removed) $5
Insecticons (Bombshell, Kickback and Shrapnell) - Hasbro Reissue MISB $50
Vintage Constructicon Scavenger $15
Non- Transformer Items for Sale!
Hasbro Retro Collection Han Solo MOC - $20
Medicom - Electronic R2-D2 $50
Medicom - Yoda $50
Medicom - Boba Fett $100
Medicom - Darth Vader 2.0 $200
Medicom - Stormtrooper $65( a little wear around the holster, small plastic figure holder damaged - pics available on request)
Medicom - Stormtrooper $75
Wants:
Hot Toys: Luke Skywalker - Bespin, Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi (EPIV), Leia - Hoth