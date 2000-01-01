Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page 3rd party and Official Masterpiece Transformers for sale!!!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:30 AM   #1
Sinister
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Brampton
Posts: 9
3rd party and Official Masterpiece Transformers for sale!!!
3rd party and Official Masterpiece Transformers for sale!!!
Hey guys I am trying to unload the following figures to scale down my masterpiece collection. I am in the Brampton area but can meet up around the GTA as well. Prices are without shipping which I can get quotes for if you send me a postal code/ zip code. I am new here so no feedback as of yet but I am an avid Star Wars collector and go by the alias Darth Sinister on Snowtroopers.ca so you can check my feedback here: http://www.snowtroopers.ca/index.php?topic=8685.0

Pics available on request. Thanks for looking.

Please note these are all official items NO KO's here!

For Sale:

3rd Party

Generation Toy - Guardian (Defensor) 4 figures (Katana, Motor, Sarge & Bulance) complete with boxes - $300.00
Zeta - Kronos (Superion) 5 figures (Catapult, Downthrust, Airstrike, Flyfire & Silver Arrow) complete with boxes - $550.00 - pending
Unique Toys - Ragnaros (Bruticus) 5 figures (Rage Winterchill, Archimonde, Kalecgo, Broodlord & Gahx'ranka) loose complete - $550.00
KFC - Transistor (Blaster & Rewind) loose complete - $125.00 - pending
Fans Toys - Terminus Giganticus (Omega Supreme) - full set complete with box - $550.00 - pending
Fans Toys - Dunerider (Beachcomber) - complete with box - $135
Fans Toys - Thomas (Astrotrain) - complete with box - $350

DX9 - Richtofen (Powerglide) - loose complete - $50
X-Transbots - Klaatu (Cosmos) - loose complete - $75
X-Transbots - Savant (Skids) - loose complete - $75
X-Transbots - Berserkars (Stunticons) 5 figures (Gravestone, Crackup, Flipout, Deathwish & Overheat) trailer is not included as I don't have it yet but it will be up for sale as soon as it arrives, - all loose complete - $400.00 - pending
Bad Cube - War Dog (Warpath) - loose complete - $75
MMC - Artifex (Hoist) - loose complete - small piece broken on lower leg - $50 - pending


Masterpiece
Takara - Inferno - complete with box - $175
Takara - Grapple - complete with box - $175
Takara - Red Alert (+ ver) - complete with box - $135
Takara - Smokescreen - complete with box - $135
Takara - Tracks - complete with box - $75
Takara - Thrust, Dirge & Ramjet - complete with boxes - $300 for all 3 or $150 ea. - pending (all 3)

G1 vintage & Reissues
Ironhide - Takara Reissue $40 - MISB

Bumblebee - Keychain (chain removed) $5
Brawn - Keychain (chain removed) $5
Cliffjumper - Keychain (chain removed) $5

Insecticons (Bombshell, Kickback and Shrapnell) - Hasbro Reissue MISB $50

Vintage Constructicon Scavenger $15

Non- Transformer Items for Sale!

Hasbro Retro Collection Han Solo MOC - $20

Medicom - Electronic R2-D2 $50
Medicom - Yoda $50
Medicom - Boba Fett $100
Medicom - Darth Vader 2.0 $200
Medicom - Stormtrooper $65( a little wear around the holster, small plastic figure holder damaged - pics available on request)
Medicom - Stormtrooper $75

Wants:
Hot Toys: Luke Skywalker - Bespin, Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi (EPIV), Leia - Hoth
Sinister is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Robots in Disguise Ultra Magnus Incomplete (missing white missiles)
Transformers
Cyclonus - Transformers Kingdom War for Cybertron - Collector Toy - Brand New
Transformers
2 Transformers Earthrise ALLICONS 4 Sale !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Voyager Figure Optimus Primal
Transformers
1985 Super GoBots Spay-C NASA Space Shuttle from Bandai Tonka Transformer
Transformers
Transformers G1 mini figurine set of 6 hard to find
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series "Revenge of the Fallen" DEVASTATOR #69
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:07 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.