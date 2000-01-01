Today, 09:30 AM #1 Sinister Mini-Con Join Date: Jan 2017 Location: Brampton Posts: 9 3rd party and Official Masterpiece Transformers for sale!!!

Hey guys I am trying to unload the following figures to scale down my masterpiece collection. I am in the Brampton area but can meet up around the GTA as well. Prices are without shipping which I can get quotes for if you send me a postal code/ zip code. I am new here so no feedback as of yet but I am an avid Star Wars collector and go by the alias Darth Sinister on Snowtroopers.ca so you can check my feedback here:



Pics available on request. Thanks for looking.



Please note these are all official items NO KO's here!



For Sale:



3rd Party



Generation Toy - Guardian (Defensor) 4 figures (Katana, Motor, Sarge & Bulance) complete with boxes - $300.00

Zeta - Kronos (Superion) 5 figures (Catapult, Downthrust, Airstrike, Flyfire & Silver Arrow) complete with boxes - $550.00 - pending

Unique Toys - Ragnaros (Bruticus) 5 figures (Rage Winterchill, Archimonde, Kalecgo, Broodlord & Gahx'ranka) loose complete - $550.00

KFC - Transistor (Blaster & Rewind) loose complete - $125.00 - pending

Fans Toys - Terminus Giganticus (Omega Supreme) - full set complete with box - $550.00 - pending

Fans Toys - Dunerider (Beachcomber) - complete with box - $135

Fans Toys - Thomas (Astrotrain) - complete with box - $350



DX9 - Richtofen (Powerglide) - loose complete - $50

X-Transbots - Klaatu (Cosmos) - loose complete - $75

X-Transbots - Savant (Skids) - loose complete - $75

X-Transbots - Berserkars (Stunticons) 5 figures (Gravestone, Crackup, Flipout, Deathwish & Overheat) trailer is not included as I don't have it yet but it will be up for sale as soon as it arrives, - all loose complete - $400.00 - pending

Bad Cube - War Dog (Warpath) - loose complete - $75

MMC - Artifex (Hoist) - loose complete - small piece broken on lower leg - $50 - pending





Masterpiece

Takara - Inferno - complete with box - $175

Takara - Grapple - complete with box - $175

Takara - Red Alert (+ ver) - complete with box - $135

Takara - Smokescreen - complete with box - $135

Takara - Tracks - complete with box - $75

Takara - Thrust, Dirge & Ramjet - complete with boxes - $300 for all 3 or $150 ea. - pending (all 3)



G1 vintage & Reissues

Ironhide - Takara Reissue $40 - MISB



Bumblebee - Keychain (chain removed) $5

Brawn - Keychain (chain removed) $5

Cliffjumper - Keychain (chain removed) $5



Insecticons (Bombshell, Kickback and Shrapnell) - Hasbro Reissue MISB $50



Vintage Constructicon Scavenger $15



Non- Transformer Items for Sale!



Hasbro Retro Collection Han Solo MOC - $20



Medicom - Electronic R2-D2 $50

Medicom - Yoda $50

Medicom - Boba Fett $100

Medicom - Darth Vader 2.0 $200

Medicom - Stormtrooper $65( a little wear around the holster, small plastic figure holder damaged - pics available on request)

Medicom - Stormtrooper $75



Wants:

Wants:

Hot Toys: Luke Skywalker - Bespin, Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi (EPIV), Leia - Hoth

