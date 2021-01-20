Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Generations Book 2021 Announced In Japan
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,037
Transformers Generations Book 2021 Announced In Japan


Japanese publisher*Hero X*have just announced a new 2021 edition of their popular*Transformers Generations Book. Hero X confirmed*via Twitter*that the Generations Book 2021 is coming out on spring in Japan which means it should be available between*March and May this year. We still have no concrete information on the content or the cover art but, as usual with previous Generations Books, we should expect a lot of great pictures, concept art, interviews and more. What are you expecting to see on this new book? Share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Generations Book 2021 Announced In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers 2009 ROTF Leader Class Optimus Prime and Jetfire Combiner Figures.
Transformers
Transformers 2005 Movie Lot of 2 Landmine Longarm
Transformers
Transformers Universe Classics Ironhide Generations Blurr
Transformers
Transformers Alternators Binaltech Lot of 4 Swindle Dead End
Transformers
Transformers Universe Perceptor Wheeljack Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Transformers
NOS Vintage TONKA GOBOTS VW BUG BITE Volkswagen Beetle Bug #7252 Transformer MIB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS PLATINUM EDITION "PLANET OF JUNK CLASH" AUTOBOT HASBRO
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.