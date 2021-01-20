|
Transformers Generations Book 2021 Announced In Japan
Japanese publisher*Hero X*have just announced a new 2021 edition of their popular*Transformers Generations Book. Hero X confirmed*via Twitter
*that the Generations Book 2021 is coming out on spring in Japan which means it should be available between*March and May this year. We still have no concrete information on the content or the cover art but, as usual with previous Generations Books, we should expect a lot of great pictures, concept art, interviews and more. What are you expecting to see on this new book? Share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
