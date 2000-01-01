Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Wei Jiang
Today, 03:58 PM
#
1
Pgianos
Energon
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 836
Wei Jiang
https://tf-direct.com/deposit-only-w...eme_p2021.html
The final price is 280 all in.
The said the final price would surprise you. I guess it is 100 cheaper than the next competitor not knowing the quality but aesthetically the DX9 looks better. :/
Pgianos
Today, 03:59 PM
#
2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,373
Re: Wei Jiang
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Pgianos
https://tf-direct.com/deposit-only-w...eme_p2021.html
The final price is 280 all in.
The said the final price would surprise you. I guess it is 100 cheaper than the next competitor not knowing the quality but aesthetically the DX9 looks better. :/
Right, initially I thought it would be below $150...
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2
Today, 04:02 PM
#
3
The7thParallel
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,611
Re: Wei Jiang
Yeah, I figured below $150. Oh well, at least they made one even if few will buy it.
The7thParallel
Today, 04:35 PM
#
4
theoneyouknowleast
Beasty
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 390
Re: Wei Jiang
I was really hoping it would be chug scale, oh well off to find a YOTS Omega Supreme
My Humble Feedback Thread
Looking for: Nothing Right Now
theoneyouknowleast
