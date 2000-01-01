Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Pgianos
Wei Jiang
https://tf-direct.com/deposit-only-w...eme_p2021.html

The final price is 280 all in.

The said the final price would surprise you. I guess it is 100 cheaper than the next competitor not knowing the quality but aesthetically the DX9 looks better. :/
xueyue2
Re: Wei Jiang
Quote:
Originally Posted by Pgianos
https://tf-direct.com/deposit-only-w...eme_p2021.html

The final price is 280 all in.

The said the final price would surprise you. I guess it is 100 cheaper than the next competitor not knowing the quality but aesthetically the DX9 looks better. :/
Right, initially I thought it would be below $150...
The7thParallel
Re: Wei Jiang
Yeah, I figured below $150. Oh well, at least they made one even if few will buy it.
theoneyouknowleast
Re: Wei Jiang
I was really hoping it would be chug scale, oh well off to find a YOTS Omega Supreme
