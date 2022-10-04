Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Legacy Evolution Deluxe Scraphook Behind the Scenes


Continuing the behind the scenes looks at the Legacy Evolution figure reveals, Hasbro designer Mark Maher has now posted on his Instagram one for the new Junkion character, Scraphook! “Let me introduce our brand new Legacy Evolution Deluxe Junkion Scraphook!Takara Tomy?s Ejima Takio san really out did himself on this excellent new Junkion cadet. Also, big shout outs to @artguy101 and @marcelomatere on some of the concept art that was made for these new dudes. There was an enormous amount of art, work, and downright passion to make this new team of Junkions come to life! ?Sweating just thinking &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Legacy Evolution Deluxe Scraphook Behind the Scenes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



"this new team of Junkions"

Nice, I'm ready for more "named" junkadunks
