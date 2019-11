Today, 02:23 PM #1 JudgeDeliberata Generation 1 Join Date: Sep 2015 Location: Quebec Posts: 27 Offloading a variety of CHUGS, A few Takara items, etc.



Offloading some stuff for downsizing needs; amenable to discount if multiple figures are purchased.



Generations Bumblebee: $15

Generations Tankor: $15

Generations Scoop: $15

Generations Impactor: $30

Cybertronian Bumblebee: $30

Cybertronian Cliffjumper: $30

Titans Return Ironhide: $10

Titans Return Wheeljack: $15

Combiner Wars Hound: $10

Generations Hoist: $15

Generations Blurr: $15

Generations Sergeant Kup: $15

Combiner Wars Windcharger: $10

Universe Sideswipe: $15

Generations Armada Starscream: $15

Classics Rodimus: $20

Generations Megatron SOLD

Classics Bumblebee: $20

Classics Cliffjumper: $20

Classics Mirage: $20

Universe Brawn: $5

Generations Minicons: 2 x $15



Opened but complete with box:

Titans Return Optimus: $15

Fall of Cybertron Grimlock: $20

Generations Springer: $20



Unopened:

Titanium The Fallen MIB: $40

Takara Henkei! Inferno MISB: $60

Takara United Rumble & Frenzy MISB: $70



