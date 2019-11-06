|
G-Shock x Transformers Master Nemesis Optimus Prime Resonant Mode Official Site ? New
Casio Japan Official Twitter
lets us know that the Casio G-Shock Website has updated a new section
with the new collaboration with Takara Tomy:*G-Shock x Transformers Master Nemesis Optimus Prime Resonant Mode.* Following our first images of this product
, now we have some new big and clear images of the figure, as well as some information and bio of the character. Master Nemesis Optimus Prime is supposed to be a former hero who has fallen into darkness. He was trapped between space and time after the battle that destroyed Cybertron. Once there, a cursed Dark Matrix turned » Continue Reading.
The post G-Shock x Transformers Master Nemesis Optimus Prime Resonant Mode Official Site – New Packaging And Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.