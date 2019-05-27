|
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series: The Cracks Beneath Your Feet, Part One Preview
Author Brian Ruckley shared the title of the next Transformers*arc earlier
this month and now IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz sends us off into the weekend with a question whose answer may very well lie ahead: How will #Bumblebee react to the fateful & fatal events of Transformers #5? Full credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author) Cachét Whitman (Artist) Beth McGuire-Smith (Author) Christian Ward (Cover Artist) The attached artwork awaits your evaluation on the 2005 boards!
