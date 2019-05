IDW’s New Transformers Comic Series: The Cracks Beneath Your Feet, Part One Preview

Author Brian Ruckley shared the title of the next Transformers*arc earlier this month and now IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz sends us off into the weekend with a question whose answer may very well lie ahead: How will #Bumblebee react to the fateful & fatal events of Transformers #5? Full credits : Brian Ruckley (Author) • Cachét Whitman (Artist) • Beth McGuire-Smith (Author) • Christian Ward (Cover Artist) The attached artwork awaits your evaluation on the 2005 boards!