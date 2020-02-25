|
Transformers Artist Josh Burcham to attend TFcon Orlando 2020
TFcon is happy to welcome back Transformers comic book colorist*Josh Burcham*to TFcon Orlando 2020. Transformers fans will recognize his work from the pages of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye, Optimus Prime and dozens of other one-shots and mini-series. He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees. Josh Burcham is presented by*The Chosen Prime
. TFCON HEADS TO FLORIDA THE WEEKEND OF MARCH 20-22 2020 Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop Americas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention TFcon will take place » Continue Reading.
