Collection Clearout
Selling off the following figures. Pickup available in Edmonton area, or I will ship at buyers expense. All figures are from smoke free home and in excellent condition, gently used, with box and all accessories unless otherwise stated.
Legacy Armada Megatron $40
Legacy Prime Skyuake $40-no box or instructions
Velocitron Overide $15-no box or instructions
Reactivate Starscream+Bumblebee $60
40th anniversary blaster $30
Crimsonflame $15
Velocitron Scourge $40 no box or instructions
Armada powerlinx hotshot with jolt pack $40
Legacy Armada Starscream $20 no box or instructions
Legacy lio convoy $20 no box or instructions
Studio series galvatron $20 no box or instructions
Legacy Needlenose $15 -No box or instructions
Legacy Strongarm $15 - no box or instructions
Legacy Shadowstriker $15 no box or instructions
Legacy Shard $20 no box or instructions
Legacy Tasmania kid $5 to box or instructions
Legacy Bouldercrash $5 no box or instructions
Legacy Beast machines cheetor $5 -no box or instructions
Legacy hot shot $20 no box or instructions
Armada Commander Optimus $80
40th anniversary soundwave g1 $30
Legacy Silverblt $20 no box or instructions
Legacy cybertron starscream $20 no box or instructions
