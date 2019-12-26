Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,982

More... Thanks to Peaugh on Twitter, we have a new store sighting and reveal for you this morning. Found at Target for $29.99*is a Cyberverse Quintesson 3 pack. Included is Quintesson with a head rotating gimmick. Prowl and Shockwave appear to be reuses of the Spark Armor molds but come with a new Quintesson mild control accessory. Keep your eyes peeled in your local sightings thread and on the front page for more news. Happy Hunting!The post Transformers Cyberverse Quintesson Revealed and Found at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





