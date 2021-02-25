Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 598 Now Online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:23 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,184
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 598 Now Online



Spoilerless thoughts on Earthrise occupy the firstfew minutes, before Vangelus and TJ head into straight up spoiler talk for all those who similarly binged the latest Netflix robots. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW  598  Netflix Earthrise Spoilerchat  January 19 2020 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a review on iTunes, click here:*
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers RiD 2001 Constructicons - Instructions & Packaging ONLY
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Ironhide MP27 Takara Authentic
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP -16 Frenzy&Buzzsaw Misb Authentic
Transformers
Transformers "Revenge of the Fallen" Power Bots MEGATRON - New in the Box -RARE!
Transformers
Transformers Platinum Edition Optimus Prime
Transformers
10 TRANSFORMERS Lot 4 Sale !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Transformers
2 Transformers Earthrise ALLICONS 4 Sale !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:44 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.