|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 598 Now Online
Spoilerless thoughts on Earthrise occupy the first
few minutes, before Vangelus and TJ head into straight up spoiler talk for all those who similarly binged the latest Netflix robots. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW 598 Netflix Earthrise Spoilerchat January 19 2020 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
