Yesterday, 05:30 PM
#1
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Walmart Listings for Vintage Beast Wars Line
Thanks to Jtprime17 we have listings for 4 upcoming vintage Beast Wars; TRA GEN BW Vintage Optimus Primal EAN: 5010993869862 Product Number: F1621 TRA GEN BW Vintage Trex Megatron EAN: 5010993867103 Product Number: F1622 TRA GEN BW Vintage Rattrap EAN: 5010993867141 TRA GEN BW Vintage Cheetor EAN: 5010993866953 Product Number: F1620 Megatron and Optimus Primal are listed for $49.97, Cheetor for $22.97, and no price for Rattrap. No images yet but hopefully we will get more information soon.
More...
Yesterday, 05:52 PM
#2
Is this what they're doing instead of a Netflix line for this run?
Yesterday, 06:11 PM
#3
Quote:
Originally Posted by delrue
Is this what they're doing instead of a Netflix line for this run?
Were getting Netflix Cheetor and Primal, so not really.
Yesterday, 06:42 PM
#4
Quote:
Originally Posted by Lioconvoy81
Were getting Netflix Cheetor and Primal, so not really.
Primal too? I remember Cheetor and the purple Paleotrex.
Yesterday, 07:24 PM
#5
Location: Corner Brook NL
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot
Primal too? I remember Cheetor and the purple Paleotrex.
Yeah there was a Walmart computer listing awhile ago for Primal in the battlepack price point. Rumor is he comes packaged with a Rattrap redeco.
Other battlepack listed for wave three is a seekeer. Rumored to be a rusted siege seeker.
Yesterday, 07:37 PM
#6
Quote:
Originally Posted by TriBlurr
Yeah there was a Walmart computer listing awhile ago for Primal in the battlepack price point. Rumor is he comes packaged with a Rattrap redeco.
Other battlepack listed for wave three is a seekeer. Rumored to be a rusted siege seeker.
Nice, I bet it's a Packrat redeco. I wonder what the hell they will do with Primal though. He can't really be much more "show-accurate"?
Yesterday, 08:02 PM
#7
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot
Nice, I bet it's a Packrat redeco. I wonder what the hell they will do with Primal though. He can't really be much more "show-accurate"?
Maybe make the gorilla mode more accurate? I would rather them do a Beast Wars 2 repaint of Supreme Commander (like MP-38).
Yesterday, 09:22 PM
#8
Ah sweet. Another chance at the original Primal and Megatron molds. It will be sweet to do a side by side display.
Yesterday, 10:38 PM
#9
Weren't the original moulds for Rattrap lost, hence why they used the Transmetal version in the 10th Anniversary line?
