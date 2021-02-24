Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,184

Walmart Listings for Vintage Beast Wars Line



Thanks to Jtprime17 we have listings for 4 upcoming vintage Beast Wars; TRA GEN BW Vintage Optimus Primal EAN: 5010993869862 Product Number: F1621 TRA GEN BW Vintage Trex Megatron EAN: 5010993867103 Product Number: F1622 TRA GEN BW Vintage Rattrap EAN: 5010993867141 TRA GEN BW Vintage Cheetor EAN: 5010993866953 Product Number: F1620 Megatron and Optimus Primal are listed for $49.97, Cheetor for $22.97, and no price for Rattrap. No images yet but hopefully we will get more information soon.



The post







