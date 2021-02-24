Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 05:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Walmart Listings for Vintage Beast Wars Line


Thanks to Jtprime17 we have listings for 4 upcoming vintage Beast Wars; TRA GEN BW Vintage Optimus Primal EAN: 5010993869862 Product Number: F1621 TRA GEN BW Vintage Trex Megatron EAN: 5010993867103 Product Number: F1622 TRA GEN BW Vintage Rattrap EAN: 5010993867141 TRA GEN BW Vintage Cheetor EAN: 5010993866953 Product Number: F1620 Megatron and Optimus Primal are listed for $49.97, Cheetor for $22.97, and no price for Rattrap. No images yet but hopefully we will get more information soon.

The post Walmart Listings for Vintage Beast Wars Line appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Old Yesterday, 05:52 PM   #2
delrue
Beasty
Re: Walmart Listings for Vintage Beast Wars Line
Is this what they're doing instead of a Netflix line for this run?
Old Yesterday, 06:11 PM   #3
Lioconvoy81
Generation 2
Re: Walmart Listings for Vintage Beast Wars Line
Quote:
Originally Posted by delrue View Post
Is this what they're doing instead of a Netflix line for this run?
Were getting Netflix Cheetor and Primal, so not really.
Old Yesterday, 06:42 PM   #4
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Re: Walmart Listings for Vintage Beast Wars Line
Quote:
Originally Posted by Lioconvoy81 View Post
Were getting Netflix Cheetor and Primal, so not really.
Primal too? I remember Cheetor and the purple Paleotrex.
Old Yesterday, 07:24 PM   #5
TriBlurr
Beasty
Re: Walmart Listings for Vintage Beast Wars Line
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot View Post
Primal too? I remember Cheetor and the purple Paleotrex.
Yeah there was a Walmart computer listing awhile ago for Primal in the battlepack price point. Rumor is he comes packaged with a Rattrap redeco.

Other battlepack listed for wave three is a seekeer. Rumored to be a rusted siege seeker.
Old Yesterday, 07:37 PM   #6
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Re: Walmart Listings for Vintage Beast Wars Line
Quote:
Originally Posted by TriBlurr View Post
Yeah there was a Walmart computer listing awhile ago for Primal in the battlepack price point. Rumor is he comes packaged with a Rattrap redeco.

Other battlepack listed for wave three is a seekeer. Rumored to be a rusted siege seeker.
Nice, I bet it's a Packrat redeco. I wonder what the hell they will do with Primal though. He can't really be much more "show-accurate"?
Old Yesterday, 08:02 PM   #7
ssjgoku22
Crossover
Re: Walmart Listings for Vintage Beast Wars Line
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot View Post
Nice, I bet it's a Packrat redeco. I wonder what the hell they will do with Primal though. He can't really be much more "show-accurate"?
Maybe make the gorilla mode more accurate? I would rather them do a Beast Wars 2 repaint of Supreme Commander (like MP-38).
Old Yesterday, 09:22 PM   #8
canprime
Animated
Re: Walmart Listings for Vintage Beast Wars Line
Ah sweet. Another chance at the original Primal and Megatron molds. It will be sweet to do a side by side display.
Old Yesterday, 10:38 PM   #9
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Re: Walmart Listings for Vintage Beast Wars Line
Weren't the original moulds for Rattrap lost, hence why they used the Transmetal version in the 10th Anniversary line?
