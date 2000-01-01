Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 06:54 PM   #1
MahtimusPrime09
FIRRIB
MahtimusPrime09's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 329
Want: Transformers G1 Season 3 & 4 DVD
Hey guys. I request your assistance.

I'm looking for the Transformers G1 Season 3 & 4 DVD from the complete series DVD set. I have all of the other 7 disk cases but for some reason I don't have the last one.

Pictured on the front is Galvatron. On the side it says seasons 3 and 4 along with "disks 3 & 4" at the top.

Just confirming that I'm looking for this disk only. Any help is greatly appreciated. I don't think there's a place where I can buy just that disk.

Thanks!
Hear me and rejoice! Smile... even in poverty, you have become children of Hasbro.

Old Yesterday, 10:28 PM   #2
The 12th Prime
Lost count, long time ago
The 12th Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Peterborough Area
Posts: 2,072
Re: Want: Transformers G1 Season 3 & 4 DVD
Are you talking about the Matrix edition set that came in the Matrix box? I also have the Thrilling 30 Seasons 3&4
The 12th Prime is offline   Reply With Quote
