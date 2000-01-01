View Poll Results : BW 25 Tournament - Round 2, Match 6: Tigatron vs. TM Megatron Tigatron 2 22.22% Transmetal Megatron 7 77.78%

As usual, the poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.

In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.

The winner of this match will advance to the Quarterfinals (which begins Sunday, March 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.





Match 14: Tigatron vs. Transmetal Megatron



Tigatron (Maximal) - Peace-loving loner in tune with the natural world, but also a fierce warrior; damage to circuits made him more psychologically comfortable in beast mode. Transforms into a white Siberian tiger; top-notch tracker with hunting skills enhanced by influence from beast mode. As robot, uses a quasar gun, wrist-mounted mini-missiles, and a toxic fluid blaster that freezes opponents. A strong, fast fighter with deep mastery of animal instinct, but concern for the wild can be exploited.

{Defeated Terrorsaur (93.3%) in Round 1.}



Megatron (Transmetal) (Predacon) - Predacon Commander motivated by acquiring and using power at any cost. Among the most physically powerful, perhaps the most intelligent Predacon on many levels. As Transmetal Tyrannosaurus Rex, jaws have crushing bite; deploys hip-mounted VTOL turbofans for flight. As robot, has twin shoulder-mounted blaster guns, and pincer-tipped cutlass that doubles as plasma cannon. Cunning master of strategy (short- and long-term), combat, and psychology, but arrogance and unchecked ego could be his undoing.

{Received a bye in Round 1.}





