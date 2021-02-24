Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Viacom Highlights Future Movie Plans For Paramount+


CBSAllAccess streaming service is set to receive a makeover and relaunch as Paramount+ on March 4th this year. To highlight what's coming to the streaming service, Viacom held a special presentation for the press and investors. During the event Paramount Pictures CEO*Jim Gianopulos stated that Bumblebee will be available on Paramount+ and the upcoming Transformers movie will join the service after its theatrical run. "Paramounts recent titles will be unified and available as well from Dora the Explorer to Sonic the Hedgehog to Bumblebee and Rocketman, all coming to Paramount+. All told, we will have more than 2,500 movies on

The post Viacom Highlights Future Movie Plans For Paramount+ appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



