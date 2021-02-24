Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,184

Viacom Highlights Future Movie Plans For Paramount+



CBSAllAccess streaming service is set to receive a makeover and relaunch as Paramount+ on March 4th this year. To highlight what’s coming to the streaming service, Viacom held a special presentation for the press and investors. During the event Paramount Pictures CEO*Jim Gianopulos stated that Bumblebee will be available on Paramount+ and the upcoming Transformers movie will join the service after its theatrical run. “Paramounts recent titles will be unified and available as well from Dora the Explorer to Sonic the Hedgehog to Bumblebee and Rocketman, all coming to Paramount+. All told, we will have more than 2,500 movies on



