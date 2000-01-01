Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:33 AM   #1
imfallenangel
Armada
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 696
Post office issues
Ottawa area, and I've now have multiple packages that appear to be sitting for over a week at various places.

Tracking indicates Ottawa, Montreal, Mississauga for these and absolutely no changes (mouvement) at all for over a week for one, and a few days for others.

I can understand some abnormal delays due to COVID-19 at one facility, but 3 of them at the same time?

Anyone else having such issues?

I have close to a dozen packages on the way (including these) and it's a bit scary to see stuff being this stuck like this... a week or so ago everything appeared fine and all those packages came in without such delays.
If I don't reply to you, and if your comment was tasteless, immature, trollish or such, you're probably on ignore already, congratulation for making it on the list. Life's too short.
Old Yesterday, 12:36 PM   #2
Gunslinger
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Mtl, Qc
Posts: 163
Re: Post office issues
I have a package in Ottawa since feb 4th with zero movement.
Old Yesterday, 06:51 PM   #3
Nomad
Airachnid's ratservant
Nomad's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: West Kelbombya, BC
Posts: 2,147
Re: Post office issues
If there's tracking information, you can try phoning in and asking if they have any information. Chances are they won't be able to help you, but I'd wanna try anyway. I know in my city, they're doing evening deliveries as well which was never a thing, so I can only assume the higher than ever volume has caused them to put in a 2nd shift.
Old Yesterday, 07:24 PM   #4
Xtreme987
Metroplex
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 4,564
Re: Post office issues
I'm lucky if the post-person comes before it gets dark. Also a couple weeks ago I checked the tracking on a package & it said it was delivered to my doorstep but I didn't get it. It was actually left outside all night. Good thing it wasn't anything too important & it was well packaged cuz it did snow. Usually they at least ring the doorbell. I wasn't too impressed with that. I realize their backed up but geez at least ring the doorbell or knock on the door so we know someone was there.
