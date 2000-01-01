imfallenangel Armada Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ottawa Posts: 696

Post office issues Ottawa area, and I've now have multiple packages that appear to be sitting for over a week at various places.



Tracking indicates Ottawa, Montreal, Mississauga for these and absolutely no changes (mouvement) at all for over a week for one, and a few days for others.



I can understand some abnormal delays due to COVID-19 at one facility, but 3 of them at the same time?



Anyone else having such issues?



I have close to a dozen packages on the way (including these) and it's a bit scary to see stuff being this stuck like this... a week or so ago everything appeared fine and all those packages came in without such delays.

